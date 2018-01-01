The mission of the UMMC's community health outreach program is to empower local communities by giving them the health education and resources they need. We work with community partners in creating prevention and wellness programs, which leads to healthier communities.

Our outreach plans also include reducing violence in school-aged children, increasing attendance and supporting school readiness. UMMC's youth-focused programs lay the foundation to start kids off on the path to success. We also run a Workforce Development program that offers skills training and job coaching for city residents.

Read our open letter, A Message to Our Community, to learn how UMMC is working with our city and state for a healthier future! See more in our Community Health Improvement Report.

Partnership for West Baltimore Town Hall Meeting

UMMC President and CEO Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, joined other local leaders during a town hall on Monday, Nov. 20, to discuss important community topics related to West Baltimore.

Read a recap of the town hall.

Moms Breastfeeding Group

All breastfeeding moms are welcome to join this free support group. No need to register, just drop in! The group meets every Thursday 12-1 p.m. Learn more about the group and other childbirth classes.